First Alert: Hot summer trend continues

(KFVS) - The hot and humid summer trend continues this week in the Heartland.
High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 90s, but it will feel more like the mid-to-upper 90s.
Today will be partly cloudy with pop-up shower and thunderstorms possible later in the afternoon.
The chance for pop-up storms and showers continues throughout the rest of the week, with higher chances by the end of the week when a cold front passes through the region.
Summertime heat and humidity does not appear to be easing up. It will also stick around for the rest of the week.
