Drive-thru COVID-19 testing event to be held in Butler Co., Mo.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing event to be held in Butler Co., Mo.
Covid-19 testing kit for nasal swab. (Source: WALB)
By Marsha Heller | July 6, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT - Updated July 6 at 12:42 PM

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A drive-thru COVID-19 testing event will be held in Butler County for all Missouri residents.

The free virus testing will be held at Three Rivers College-Libla Family Sports Complex from Tuesday, July 7 through Thursday, July 9.

According to the Butler County Health Department, those wanting a COVID-19 test do not have to be experiencing virus symptoms and no doctor’s order is required.

To register for a 15-minute appointment, click here or contact the state hotline at 877-435-8411.

Missouri National Guard members will administer the nasal swab tests and ask patients questions, such as possible symptoms they might have.

The tests will be sent off to a lab for processing.

Patients will learn the results of their COVID-19 test from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services within seven days.

As of Monday, July 6, 100 Butler County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including one death and 68 recoveries.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.