Drive-thru COVID-19 testing event to be held in Butler Co., Mo.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A drive-thru COVID-19 testing event will be held in Butler County for all Missouri residents.
The free virus testing will be held at Three Rivers College-Libla Family Sports Complex from Tuesday, July 7 through Thursday, July 9.
According to the Butler County Health Department, those wanting a COVID-19 test do not have to be experiencing virus symptoms and no doctor’s order is required.
To register for a 15-minute appointment, click here or contact the state hotline at 877-435-8411.
Missouri National Guard members will administer the nasal swab tests and ask patients questions, such as possible symptoms they might have.
The tests will be sent off to a lab for processing.
Patients will learn the results of their COVID-19 test from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services within seven days.
As of Monday, July 6, 100 Butler County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including one death and 68 recoveries.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.