Ceremony to recognize officers involved in July 2018 shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An Officer Recognition Ceremony will be held on July 9 at 2:00 p.m to honor officers involved in a 2018 Poplar Bluff shooting.
Two officers were injured in that shooting.
The ceremony will be held on the front steps of the Rush H. Limbaugh, Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
The following officers will be recognized:
- Officer Michael Alford, SEMO Drug Task Force Police
- Officer Austin Lemonds, Poplar Bluff Police Department
- Deputy U.S. Marshal Michael Miller
- Officer Corey Mitchell, SEMO Drug Task Force
- Officer Jason Morgan, SEMO Drug Task Force
- Deputy Delbert Riehn, Perry County Sheriff’s Department
- Deputy U.S. Marshal H. Cameron Thuirer
