Carbondale is in dire need of school bus drivers for the Fall

Carbondale, Il.. (KFVS) - Finding bus drivers in Carbondale School District 95 is a struggle every year, according to one local driver.
Yvonne Poston is a driver with Robinson Transportation. The family ran company is hiring part time and full time drivers right now.
The company is even offering a 500 dollar sign on bonus with paid testing and training to those they hire.
Poston says she loves working as a driver.
”It’s a rewarding job. I mean a lot of these kids the bus driver is the first person they see in the morning,” Poston said. “A lot of times they are the last person they see when they get off the bus in the evening, so I mean it’s really a rewarding job.”
The buses are new and equipped with air condition. Sitting more than seventy, the buses new guidelines will only allow less than 30 students on at one time.
In addition, students, the driver and the monitor will have to wear masks and social distance.
This year the company is offering perks to go along with the job to those they hire like a $500 bonus.
”It’s an excellent job for retired people and this is a college town, it’s a wonderful job for college students,” Poston described. “They can come in and drive a couple hours, go to their classes, some of them will come back in the afternoon. We also have the child ride along program, if your child is over two and not old enough to go to school yet, they can go on the bus with you,” said Poston.
There are part time and full time positions with morning, midday and evening routes. Also there is another offer of paid training, testing and licensing.
If you are interested in becoming a driver, call Robinson Transport at 855-527-6171 or text 618-967-0358 or email them info@robinsontransportinc.com.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.