Cape Splash to reopen July 8
By Ashley Smith | July 5, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT - Updated July 5 at 11:12 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Splash & Central Municipal Pool will reopen on Wednesday, July 8.

River Walking, Swimnastics, swim lessons & Preschool Playtime will continue tomorrow, Monday, July 6.

Cape Splash will continue to operate at 50% capacity plus season pass holders.

It will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and then close for an hour and reopen from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to allow for additional cleaning.

All staff that was in contact with the COVID-19 positive part-time employee has been removed from the schedule for the appropriate 14 day quarantine period.

For more information on Cape Splash, visit www.cityofcape.org/capesplash.

For any questions pertaining to potential community exposure of COVID-19, contact the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at 573-335-7846.

