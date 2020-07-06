Cape Splash to reopen July 8

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Splash & Central Municipal Pool will reopen on Wednesday, July 8.
River Walking, Swimnastics, swim lessons & Preschool Playtime will continue tomorrow, Monday, July 6.
Cape Splash will continue to operate at 50% capacity plus season pass holders.
It will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and then close for an hour and reopen from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to allow for additional cleaning.
All staff that was in contact with the COVID-19 positive part-time employee has been removed from the schedule for the appropriate 14 day quarantine period.
For more information on Cape Splash, visit www.cityofcape.org/capesplash.
For any questions pertaining to potential community exposure of COVID-19, contact the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at 573-335-7846.
