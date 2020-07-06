Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center to report difficult potential COVID-19 exposure cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center announced they will be taking a different approach in warning the public about possible COVID-19 exposure.
In investigating COVID-19 cases where it is impossible to notify all contacts, health officials will now inform the community of potential COVID-19 exposure.
The health center said in these cases their department will release the location of the possible COVID-19 exposure, the date and times of possible contact.
The decision to make the announcements is due to the recent increased number of COVID-19 cases in the community.
Businesses will be notified ahead of time in order to alert staff and implement additional cleaning and sanitizing.
The health center said the public announcements will begin on Monday, July 6.
