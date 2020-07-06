Bus driver shortage for Cape Girardeau schools

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Finding bus drivers for Cape Girardeau public schools is a struggle every year, according to one local transportation manager.
Robinson Transportation Manager, Tara Bowers, said she searches for new bus drivers year round.
“We’re always looking for drivers and I know we’re not the only ones, other locations are looking as well,” Bowers said.
Even if there are enough drivers to cover the routes, Bowers said it’s always good to have backup.
“If a driver takes off or if a driver becomes sick it’s always good to have an extra driver,” Bowers said.
Some days when there aren’t enough workers, Bowers and her assistant step in to drive the buses.
“We try to do what we can and we have borrowed drivers from other locations as well,” she said.
Robinson Transportation is even offering a $500 sign-on bonus with paid testing and training to make the new hire process as easy as possible.
“I don’t know why more people don’t do it, I mean they would enjoy it,” bus driver, Terry Boese said.
Boese said he loves interacting with the kids.
“You get to kind of know them, you get laughing at their little antics they pull,” he said.
Bowers said the job has its perks, especially if you have children in the Cape school district.
“Your kids are more than welcome to come in and ride the buses, that way you don’t have to worry about a babysitter which helps out a lot with the younger ones cause I know daycare costs us quite a bit,” Bowers said.
Bowers also said she posts the job openings online and puts up signs to spread the word.
If you want to apply as a bus driver, you can find more information at CapeTigers.com or call (573) 651-5271.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.