Bi-County Health reports new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on July 6.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Williamson
Females: Two in their 20s
Franklin
Males: Two teenagers and one in their 30s
To date, there have been a total of 133 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 35 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including 4 deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
Of the positive cases, 81 have recovered in Williamson County and 16 have recovered in Franklin County.
