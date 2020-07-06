Bi-County Health reports new COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | July 6, 2020

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on July 6.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:

Williamson

Females: Two in their 20s

Franklin

Males: Two teenagers and one in their 30s

To date, there have been a total of 133 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 35 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including 4 deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

Of the positive cases, 81 have recovered in Williamson County and 16 have recovered in Franklin County.

