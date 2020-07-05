Multi-vehicle crash in Lyon Co. with injuries

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On July 4 at 11:00 a.m., the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle injury collision on US 62 at the KY 818 North intersection four miles east of Eddyville.
The investigation revealed a 2008 GMC Acadia, driven by Robert T. Hunt, 23, of Madisonville was driving West bound on US 62 when the driver failed to realize a 2019 Buick Encore, driven by Peggy Oliver, 72, was making a left turn off of US 62 West bound onto KY 818 North.
Hunt’s vehicle collided with the rear of Oliver’s vehicle causing Oliver’s vehicle to roll over several times.
Oliver was the only person in her vehicle at the time of the collision.
She was injured and later transported to the hospital by Lyon County EMS.
Hunt received a slight hand injury in the collision.
He was transported to a nearby hospital, by a friend, where he was treated and released.
An 8-year-old passenger in Hunt’s vehicle was not injured in the collision.
