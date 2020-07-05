First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A mostly quiet, appropriately summer-like pattern is expected over the next several days. Today looks to be about a degree or two warmer than Saturday….and with a bit more moisture we should see at least a few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. With afternoon highs in the low 90s and dew points in the low 70s…peak heat indices should be in the mid to upper 90s. On Monday and Tuesday thunderstorm chances look just slightly higher as a weak upper trough develops just to our south….but overall changes look pretty minor.
Longer-range, new models are showing some shifts toward next weekend and beyond. As an upper ridge develops over the plains to our west, a weak cold front is indicated dropping in from the northwest about Saturday, followed by a slightly less steamy pattern for the first few days of the following week. We’ll have to watch this potential shift closely to see if it continues to show up. If it does occur, it could involve some strong thunderstorms next Saturday followed by a heat/humidity break on Sunday and Monday….but we’ll see.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.