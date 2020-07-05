First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Longer-range, new models are showing some shifts toward next weekend and beyond. As an upper ridge develops over the plains to our west, a weak cold front is indicated dropping in from the northwest about Saturday, followed by a slightly less steamy pattern for the first few days of the following week. We’ll have to watch this potential shift closely to see if it continues to show up. If it does occur, it could involve some strong thunderstorms next Saturday followed by a heat/humidity break on Sunday and Monday….but we’ll see.