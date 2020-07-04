First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A lazy summer pattern looks to remain in place for the next few days with only minor changes. Thunderstorm chances (mainly afternoon and evening) look slightly higher Monday and Tuesday but still only widely scattered. Highs the next few days will be mainly in the low 90s, with heat indices peaking about 95 to 100 or so thanks to dew points in the low 70s. Nights will be muggy with lows near 70 or so. No extreme heat, but just seasonably hot and humid in the good old-fashioned Heartland summer style.
Models continue to advertise some more interesting shifts later in the week….with an upper ridge building to our west. This will bring a heat wave to the plains, but eventually may allow a cold front to push through the Heartland Saturday night or Sunday. If this verifies, we could have a hot and humid Saturday, then a chance of strong storms Saturday night…followed by a minor break in the heat/humidity Sunday and Monday….stay tuned.
