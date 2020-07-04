First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A lazy summer pattern looks to remain in place for the next few days with only minor changes. Thunderstorm chances (mainly afternoon and evening) look slightly higher Monday and Tuesday but still only widely scattered. Highs the next few days will be mainly in the low 90s, with heat indices peaking about 95 to 100 or so thanks to dew points in the low 70s. Nights will be muggy with lows near 70 or so. No extreme heat, but just seasonably hot and humid in the good old-fashioned Heartland summer style.