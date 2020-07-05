First Alert: Another hot day, showers and storms possible

(KFVS) - The next several days will be mostly quiet.
Today looks to be about a degree or two warmer than Saturday.
A few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible.
With afternoon highs in the low 90s and dew points in the low 70s…peak heat indexes should be in the mid to upper 90s.
On Monday and Tuesday thunderstorm chances look just slightly higher as a weak upper trough develops just to our south.
A weak cold will move into our region on Saturday followed by a slightly less steamy pattern for the first few days of the following week.
We’ll have to watch this potential shift closely to see if it continues to show up.
If it does occur, it could involve some strong thunderstorms next Saturday followed by a heat/humidity break on Sunday and Monday.
