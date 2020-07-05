Bi-County Health reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on July 5.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One teenager
Williamson County
- Female: Two in their 20s and one in their 70s
- Males: One in their 50′s
To date, there have been a total of 131 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 32 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 4 deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 80 have recovered in Williamson County and 13 have recovered in Franklin County.
