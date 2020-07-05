Bi-County Health reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

Bi-County Health reports 5 new COVID-19 cases
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on July 5. (Source: MUSC)
By Jessica Ladd | July 5, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT - Updated July 5 at 3:28 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on July 5.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:

Franklin County

  • Females: One teenager

Williamson County

  • Female: Two in their 20s and one in their 70s
  • Males: One in their 50′s

To date, there have been a total of 131 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 32 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 4 deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 80 have recovered in Williamson County and 13 have recovered in Franklin County.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.