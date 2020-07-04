KSP investigating fatal shooting in Caldwell Co.

PRINCETON, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville, were contacted by Caldwell County Dispatch in reference to a shooting that took place in the 100 block of Wood Lane on July 3 around 7:30 p.m.
Through investigation, detectives discovered 43-year-old Joe R. Curnell, of Dawson Springs, Ky., had shot 24-year-old James Bannister, of Eddyville, Ky., with a handgun.
Bannister was transported to Jennie Stuart Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Curnell was arrested at his residence in Dawson Springs on July 4 around 12:43 a.m.
Curnell was lodged in the Caldwell County Detention Center where he was charged with Murder, Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
The investigation ongoing.
