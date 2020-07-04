Illinois trooper arrested on drug charges

COLINSVILLE Ill. (KFVS) - Collinsville Trooper Nolan Morgan, 40, of Greenville, Illinois, has been arrested on possession and manufacture of a controlled substance charges.
On Thursday, July 2, an investigation by Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) into Morgan was started after they received internal information that Morgan was allegedly involved in the possession and manufacturing of drugs at his home.
Investigators interviewed multiple witness and conducted a search of Morgan’s home.
They found around 259 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, known as magic mushrooms, packaged for delivery.
On Friday, July 3, Morgan was arrested by ISP DII investigators at the District 11 Headquarters in Collinsville.
Morgan has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and manufacture of a controlled substance, psilocybin mushrooms.
His bond was set at $150,000 by the Honorable Judge Christopher Bower.
He is being held at the Bond County Jail awaiting his next court appearance.
Morgan was assigned to District 11 Patrol in Collinsville after graduating the Illinois State Police Academy in June of 2018.
Morgan has been relieved of his police duties, and the investigation is ongoing by DII.
No further information is available at this time
