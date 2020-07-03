First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A pretty quiet pattern is in place for the 4th of July weekend. Thanks to light easterly winds, the atmosphere has dried out just a bit which should limit thunderstorm chances to just the far western counties of the region….mainly west of US 67 in SE Missouri. Otherwise it will be seasonably hot and moderately humid, with afternoon highs mainly in the low 90s and dew points in the upper 60s east to low 70s west. Isolated evening storms in our western counties should fizzle after sunset. By Sunday a slightly better chance of a late-day storm, but most areas should stay dry once again.
Rain chances will increase a bit early next week esp. Mon-Tues. as a weak upper system develops to our south. Right now it looks like the main impacts of this system will stay just to our south, but a few showers or storms look likely especially across the southern half of the region. As this system moves away later in the week an upper ridge will begin to develop right over our region….leading to increasingly hot and humid conditions. If this pattern verifies we could be seeing highs in the mid 90s by next weekend!
