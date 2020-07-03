First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Rain chances will increase a bit early next week esp. Mon-Tues. as a weak upper system develops to our south. Right now it looks like the main impacts of this system will stay just to our south, but a few showers or storms look likely especially across the southern half of the region. As this system moves away later in the week an upper ridge will begin to develop right over our region….leading to increasingly hot and humid conditions. If this pattern verifies we could be seeing highs in the mid 90s by next weekend!