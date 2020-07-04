First Alert July 4th Evening Outlook

The week ahead has no major weather changes…but some subtle shifts with time. Rain/thunderstorm chances look a bit higher from Monday thru Tuesday or Wednesday as an upper low develops to our south. This system looks to stay over Arkansas…but may give us a slightly better chance of rain especially across our southern counties e.g. Bootheel, Tn and Ky. As we get into the second half of the week we’ll be drier again…and with gradually building heat and humidity toward next weekend. In fact, the outlook for next weekend shows a strong upper high building right over the middle of the country, which would give us above average temperatures and below average rain chances, so stay tuned.