First Alert July 4th Evening Outlook

Still looking like a warm, tranquil July 4th evening for the Heartland with only minimal rain chances. Air temps should be falling to about 80 by about 9 pm, with daybreak lows Sunday morning near 70. Sunday also looks pretty tranquil, but with a few late-day thunderstorms sneaking into the forecast especially for the Bootheel of Missouri and NW Tennessee….where a bit more moisture will be coming up from the south. Highs Sunday afternoon look to be a degree or two warmer.
The week ahead has no major weather changes…but some subtle shifts with time. Rain/thunderstorm chances look a bit higher from Monday thru Tuesday or Wednesday as an upper low develops to our south. This system looks to stay over Arkansas…but may give us a slightly better chance of rain especially across our southern counties e.g. Bootheel, Tn and Ky. As we get into the second half of the week we’ll be drier again…and with gradually building heat and humidity toward next weekend. In fact, the outlook for next weekend shows a strong upper high building right over the middle of the country, which would give us above average temperatures and below average rain chances, so stay tuned.
