First Alert: Hot and humid 4th of July

(KFVS) - Fourth of July weekend will be pretty quiet.
Thanks to light easterly winds, the atmosphere has dried out just a bit which should limit thunderstorm chances to just the far western counties of the region….mainly west of US 67 in SE Missouri.
It will be hot and humid this afternoon.
Highs will reach the low 90s
Isolated evening storms are possible in our western counties.
They should fizzle out after sunset.
There will be a better chance of storms late in the day on Sunday.
Rain chances will increase a bit early next week on Monday and Tuesday as a weak upper system develops to our south.
A few showers or storms could develop.
As this system moves away later in the week, an upper ridge will begin to develop right over our region.
This will bring more hot and humid weather.
We could be seeing highs in the mid 90s by next weekend.
