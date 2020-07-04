Family in Miner feed first responders to show appreciation

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - A family tucked back into a Miner neighborhood wanted to do a little something special to show their appreciation for first responders on Saturday.
They decided to set up a couple tables in their driveway, and fill it with food and drinks for any first responders who wanted to come by and eat, for free.
Ashley Smith, with the help of her fiance Keith Horn, had the idea to give back after they helped out with their son that has special needs on multiple occasions.
“Every time our son has a seizure or has episodes, the first responders are always there to take care of him to help out,” Horn said. “So this was just her (Ashley) way of giving back to the community.”
Horn said it's important to support them however they can.
"It's very important," Horn said. "It's a dangerous job they're doing. It's something I couldn't personally do. I think they need out support and our background support to get the job done to do what they need to do."
First responders from at least Sikeston and Miner came by to get some complimentary food.
There was also a bouncy house they set up in their yard just in case anyone wanted to have a little fun.
