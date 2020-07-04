Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course changes hours due to potential COVID-19 exposure

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course will be on a modified schedule of the July Fourth Holiday weekend due to a COVID-19 positive part time employee.
All staff that has been in contact with the employee has been removed from the scheduled to quarantine for 14 days.
The course will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with no tee times beginning after 10:00 a.m. for Saturday, July 4 & Sunday, July 5.
Staff is working on contacting any tee times after 10:00 a.m. this weekend.
The potential community exposure occurred between June 27 and July 3.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.