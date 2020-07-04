Bi-County Health reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department was notified of four new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson County region on July 4. (Source: Pexels)
By Jessica Ladd | July 4, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT - Updated July 4 at 1:04 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department was notified of four new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson County region on July 4.

The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:

Franklin County

  • Two female teenagers
  • One female in her 20s

Williamson County

  • One female teenager

All the cases are being isolated.

To date, there have been a total of 127 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 31 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 80 have recovered in Williamson County and 13 have recovered in Franklin County.

