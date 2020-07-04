Bi-County Health reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department was notified of four new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson County region on July 4.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Two female teenagers
- One female in her 20s
Williamson County
- One female teenager
All the cases are being isolated.
To date, there have been a total of 127 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 31 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 80 have recovered in Williamson County and 13 have recovered in Franklin County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.