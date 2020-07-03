What you need to know July 3

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, July 3.
Patchy to dense fog is possible this morning from Cape Girardeau to Paducah and north into southern Illinois.
Today will be mostly sunny, hot and sticky with a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.
High temperatures will be in the low 90s.
This evening will be dry, warm and humid.
The Fourth of July weekend will be very toasty with high temps in the low 90s with high humidity.
Chances for isolated thunderstorms are small, but could pop-up in the afternoon hours.
Rain chances increase next week.
- The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 per day on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states in a reversal that has largely spared only the Northeast.
- Families of residents at the Cape Girardeau Veterans Home can now visit their loved ones, but with restrictions.
- Anyone who visited D’ladium’s Sports Bar in Cape Girardeau on June 25, through July 2 are urged to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.
- A popular place for children in Cape Girardeau is back open, but there are some new rules at Discovery Playhouse Museum.
- One person was killed and five others were injured after homemade fireworks exploded inside a Kentucky home.
- President Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore.
- Walmart is transforming 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters starting in August.
- A political action committee working to help President Donald Trump get re-elected is sponsoring a NASCAR driver’s vehicle starting this weekend.
- The operator of 1,200 Pizza Huts and nearly 400 Wendy’s restaurants is filing for bankruptcy.
