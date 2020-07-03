St. Francois Co. warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at circus

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Francois County Health Center is warning the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Loomis Bros. Circus held in Bonne Terre, Missouri.
The health department is asking anyone who attended the the circus on June 24 from 6:50 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. to monitor for virus symptoms until July 8.
Health officials have learned a person diagnosed with COVID-19 attended the event during this time frame. The person was not symptomatic, but considered infectious.
Close contacts of the patient have been notified, but the health department wants anyone at the event to keep a close eye on their health.
They are also encouraging anyone who develops symptoms to reach out to their medical provider and seek testing.
Those who get tested should stay home until they have received their results.
As of July 2, 155 individuals haves tested positive for COVID-19 in St. Francois County, including two deaths and 54 recoveries.
