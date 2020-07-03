COVID-19 contributed to Perry County woman’s death

In order to meet the case definition of a COVID-19 death, as defined by the CDC and the Council for State and Territorial Epidemiologists, the death certificate must list COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. (Source: C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin)
By Ashley Smith | July 3, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 3:11 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department is reporting the death of a young woman due to COVID-19.

The Perry County Health Department is saddened to announce the death of a young adult in our community. This is the...

Posted by Perry County Health Department - Missouri on Friday, July 3, 2020

The procedure for the Perry County Health Department is to wait for an official death certificate in order to ensure this designation.

This is the first death of a Perry County resident that has been contributed to COVID-19.

