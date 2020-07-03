COVID-19 contributed to Perry County woman’s death

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department is reporting the death of a young woman due to COVID-19.
In order to meet the case definition of a COVID-19 death, as defined by the CDC and the Council for State and Territorial Epidemiologists, the death certificate must list COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
The procedure for the Perry County Health Department is to wait for an official death certificate in order to ensure this designation.
This is the first death of a Perry County resident that has been contributed to COVID-19.
