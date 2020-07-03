Outdoor visiting stations built at The Lutheran Home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Visiting loved ones in assisted living homes just got easier with a new outdoor visiting station at The Lutheran Home.
“Its wonderful, we can at least see her and talk to her,” Lisa Biri said.
Lisa Biri said the new plexiglass dividers are a big upgrade from how she used to visit her mother. That involved pulling up a chair to speak to her on the phone outside her window.
“The worst part was that the air conditioner unit was right there and she’d start talking and the air conditioner unit would come on and I couldn’t hear a word she said,” Biri said.
Biri said it’s so much easier to hear and see her mother now and she is thankful the staff at The Lutheran Home for putting this together.
“The people that work here, everyone is so wonderful. And Mom loves it so we’re happy,” Biri said.
Marketing Director, Melody Harpur, said the Lutheran Home is still not allowing any visitors inside right now to protect the residents and staff.
“All of these outdoor stations are sanitized in between every single person; the chairs, the glass, the walls, all of it,” Harpur said.
There's 5 of these stations throughout the campus and visitors are put on the schedule in 20 to 30 minute increments.
“It’s just a way that the families feel like they’re actually truly together, they’re not having to worry about a speaker phone, a telephone, they can hear each other, they can see each other and be closer to each other by doing it this way,” Harpur said.
