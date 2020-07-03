One new COVID-19 positive case reported in the Bi-County region

By Ashley Smith | July 3, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 4:41 PM

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) -Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of one new positive case of COVID-19 in Franklin County.

The individual is being isolated.

To date, there have been a total of 126 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 28 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County.

There have been 4 deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

80 people have recovered in Williamson County and 13 have recovered in Franklin County.

