One new COVID-19 positive case reported in the Bi-County region

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) -Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of one new positive case of COVID-19 in Franklin County.
The individual is being isolated.
To date, there have been a total of 126 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 28 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County.
There have been 4 deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
80 people have recovered in Williamson County and 13 have recovered in Franklin County.
