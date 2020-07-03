299 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - As of 4 p.m. July 3, Gov. Beshear stated there were at least 16,376 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 299 of which were reported Friday.
There were four new deaths Friday, raising the total to 585 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
“The loss of these Kentuckians is sorely felt,” Gov. Beshear said, adding that the red, white and blue decorations ordinarily seen this time of year should be joined by green lights as homes and businesses are lit to honor the memory of Kentuckians who’ve been lost to COVID-19.
As of Friday, there have been at least 430,071 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 4,747 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.