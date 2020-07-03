Judge grants statewide temporary restraining order against some of Gov. Beshear’s COVID-19 executive orders

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - A Boone Circuit Judge entered a temporary restraining order against some of Governor Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 executive orders, following a lawsuit brought by several Northern Kentucky businesses and joined by the Attorney General.
The lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of Governor Beshear’s use of executive power during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a hearing this week, Circuit Court Judge Richard A. Brueggemann ruled in favor of the Kentucky businesses and granted their request for a temporary restraining order against some of the Governor’s COVID-19 executive orders.
The order stops the statewide enforcement of the Governor’s executive orders as they apply to childcare centers and automobile racetracks.
“Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Beshear’s restrictive executive orders have shuttered the Commonwealth’s economy, leaving nearly half of our workforce unemployed and dictating the manner in which Kentuckians can live their lives,” said Attorney General Cameron. “While there is no doubt a need to protect public health during this pandemic, our Constitution expressly prohibits one person from controlling every aspect of life for Kentuckians. The statewide temporary restraining order issued today suggests the court shares our concern that the Governor’s executive orders are arbitrary and violate the constitution.”
The lawsuit argues that since Governor Beshear declared an emergency on March 6, 2020, he has arbitrarily issued complex, overbroad, and often conflicting orders.
Attorney General Cameron argues that the Governor has the right and the duty to protect the Commonwealth and its citizens from a public health emergency.
The law requires that the Governor’s actions and orders be targeted and proportional to the threat the Commonwealth is confronting.
The case continues, and the court will now consider each of the Attorney General’s claims, including that the Governor has violated the rights enshrined in Section 1 of the Kentucky Constitution, acted arbitrarily in violation of Section 2, and failed to provide due process to those Kentuckians of whom he has taken away rights.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.