Hot and humid for your 4th of July

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible overnight, but much of the Heartland will stay dry. Tonight we will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Hot and humid weather on tap for the 4th of July. High will reach into the lower 90s with feels like numbers in the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances look very, very low for Saturday. Slightly better rain and thunderstorms chances for Sunday, but they will still be isolated. Much more of the same expected for much of next week.