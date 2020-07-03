Foggy Friday Morning

Similar to yesterday morning, temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s with calm winds with areas of patchy to dense fog forming before sunrise. Areas from Cape Girardeau to Paducah and north into southern Illinois will be impacted most. Mostly sunny skies today, but it will be hot and sticky. High temperatures reaching the low 90s by the afternoon with a 20% chance of an isolated shower/storm. Weather conditions look to be dry this evening, but it will be warm and humid.