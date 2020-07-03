First Alert: Hot and humid holiday weekend

(KFVS) - Patchy to dense fog is possible this morning from Cape Girardeau to Paducah and north into southern Illinois.
Today will be mostly sunny, hot and sticky with a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.
High temperatures will be in the low 90s.
This evening will be dry, warm and humid.
The Fourth of July weekend will be very toasty with high temps in the low 90s with high humidity.
Chances for isolated thunderstorms are small, but could pop-up in the afternoon hours.
Rain chances increase next week.
