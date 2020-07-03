First Alert Friday Forecast

After an active and stormy mid-week, things are settling down a bit as we approach the holiday weekend. A large upper-level ridge is developing right over the middle of the country. We’ll be on the eastern flank of this ridge over the next few days, giving us light northerly flow aloft. This will result in largely tranquil and seasonably hot/humid conditions…nothing too steamy or stormy. Rain chances look to be confined to just isolated showers and storms over the next few days. Afternoon highs should be within a few degrees of 90, with overnight lows around 70. The quietest day may actually be Saturday, with dew points dropping just a bit below 70.