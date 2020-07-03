First Alert Friday Forecast

After an active and stormy mid-week, things are settling down a bit as we approach the holiday weekend. A large upper-level ridge is developing right over the middle of the country. We’ll be on the eastern flank of this ridge over the next few days, giving us light northerly flow aloft. This will result in largely tranquil and seasonably hot/humid conditions…nothing too steamy or stormy. Rain chances look to be confined to just isolated showers and storms over the next few days. Afternoon highs should be within a few degrees of 90, with overnight lows around 70. The quietest day may actually be Saturday, with dew points dropping just a bit below 70.
No major issues for next week, but it does look as though storm chances will increase just a bit for the start of the work week as a weak upper trough develops just to our south. By about mid-week this looks to push off to the east, putting us in warm but mainly quieter northwest flow aloft for a few days. Otherwise pretty typical highs, lows and humidity levels for early July.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.