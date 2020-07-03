First Alert Friday Evening Outlook

After an active and stormy mid-week, things are settling down a bit as we approach the holiday weekend. A hot upper-level ridge is developing right over the middle of the country. We’ll be on the eastern side of this ridge over the next couple of days, giving us light northeaster winds. This will result in largely tranquil and seasonably hot/humid conditions…nothing too steamy or stormy. Rain chances look to be confined to just isolated showers and storms over the next few days. Afternoon highs should be within a few degrees of 90, with overnight lows around 70. The quietest day may actually be Saturday, with dew points/humidity dropping just a bit.
No major issues for next week, but it does look as though storm chances will increase just a bit for the start of the work week, as a weak upper low develops over Arkansas, spinning more moisture back into our region again…especially Monday and Tuesday. By about mid-week this looks to push off to the east, putting us in warm but mainly quieter northwest flow aloft for a few days. Otherwise it looks like pretty typical Heartland summer weather over the next week or so.
