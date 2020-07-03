5 elk hunting permits issued in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced the results for the lottery drawing for the state’s first elk-hunting season in modern history.
According to MDC, 19,215 Missourians applied for five permits, which includes one resident-landowner antlered permit and four general permits.
The following are the five applicants drawn for the elk hunting season:
- Bill Clark of Van Buren, who was drawn for the resident-landowner antlered-elk permit.
- Joseph Benthall of Mount Vernon, who was drawn for an antlered-elk general permit.
- Michael Buschjost of St. Thomas, who was drawn for an antlered-elk general permit.
- Samuel Schultz of Winfield, who was drawn for an antlered-elk general permit.
- Eugene Guilkey of Liberty, who was drawn for an antlered-elk general permit.
Each permit is valid for both the archery and firearms portions of the elk-hunting season.
The archery season is from Oct. 17-25 and firearms season is Dec. 12-20.
The four general permits may be used within Carter, Reynolds, or Shannon counties excluding the refuge portion of Peck Ranch.
The resident landowner permit will be used by Clark on his 80 acres east of Peck Ranch Conservation Area.
In a statement from MDC, Clark said he sees elk frequently on his property and that he applied for the elk hunt because he supports MDC’s elk restoration and management efforts, wildlife management in general, and wants to help the herd by thinning a bull.
MDC said Clark and his family conduct timber-stand improvements on the heavily forested property and also plant clover and native grasses for elk and other wildlife.
To learn more about elk hunting in Missouri, click here and to learn about elk restoration in the state, click here.
