Egyptian Health Department reports one new COVID-19 case in White County, Ill.

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on Friday, July 3, 2020 of a White County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the sixth confirmed positive of COVID-19 in White County.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the resident have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
Public health officials are conducting an investigation of this case by speaking with residents who are deemed potential close contacts.
