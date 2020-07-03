Cheetah Chase set to debut at Holiday World on July 4

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari is gearing up for the reopening of the water park on July 4, and this includes a brand new water coaster.
It is like nothing guests at this park have ever seen. In fact, it is like nothing the world has ever seen.
Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari officials say the Cheetah Chase is the first launched water coaster in the world.
“What that means is,” Leah Koch, fourth-generation owner of Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari said. “Instead of another water coaster, which might start you at the top of a hill or take you up a conveyor belt, this one is going to take you down a little hill, and shoot you straight forward and then up a hill. It’s going to be tons of fun, and it’s nice and cold.”
This coaster is powered primarily by water instead of magnets, which are used in other water coasters at the park.
“This one, we are using the shear force of water,” Park President Matt Eckert said. “So you are going to get soaked right out of the gate.”
Speaking from experience, Eckert was right.
14 News was one of the first guests to test out the water coaster on Thursday morning.
The water park will continue to use the in-line reservation technology. It’s simple - guests get a wristband when they walk in, follow a website on a phone, register the wristband number and make reservations across the park.
“You can go out, enjoy your time and you’ll get a time to come back,” Koch said. “You’ll wait maybe five to 15 minutes.”
This will help with social distancing and maintaining 50% capacity. Park officials say even though safety is their top concern, having people back in the park is just as important this time of year.
“We are living right now in some very crazy times,” Eckert said. “I think now more than ever, people need to smile. People need to laugh. People need to have fun. We are really excited and blessed that we can deliver that.”
To learn more about the summer schedule and to purchase tickets, visit the Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari website.
