Cape Splash closed due to employee testing positive for COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Splash is closed due to a part-time employee testing positive for COVID-19.
Those who were at the park at the following times may have been exposed:
- June 25 11:005 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- June 26 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- June 27 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- June 28 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- June 29 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- June 30 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- July 1 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- July 2 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
The park will be cleaning and sanitizing as a precautionary measure.
They will be announcing the reopening date on their Facebook page.
The Cape Girardeau Health Center stated that anyone who was at the park on June 25 through July 2 should monitor themselves for symptoms.
They also strongly encourage the use of facemasks or coverings by all those potentially exposed when outside of their home in public and while at work.
