Cape Girardeau City postpones 4th of July Fireworks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau has decided to postpone the 4th of July Fireworks show and the Spirit of America Award Presentation in Arena Park.
The rapid rise of COVID-19 in the county lead city leadership and the health center to that decision, in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
A new date has not been set at this time, but the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department stated that the new date would be posted on the City of Cape Girardeau website.
The annual show was scheduled for Saturday, July 4, with entertainment beginning at 8:00 p.m. and the fireworks show at 9:00 p.m.
