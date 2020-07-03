American Legion Honors Veterans

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
The American Legion in Christopher Illinois honored veterans who’ve passed away during the pandemic Friday morning. The organization wanted to make sure their comrades were able to receive proper military recognition, this Independence Day weekend with a 21 gun salute, the playing of taps, and a heartfelt prayer,which are all part of a special ceremony that took place for 5 very brave Veterans.
“As far as my brothers, and my sisters, that have served this country and died for that flag. That’s the least that I can do is stand out there in a cemetery and give them military honors.”
American Legion Post 528 Chaplin Alan Minton tells of his role in the Veterans ceremony, which is to do the honor guard work.
“I call the commands, I do the prayer, and the eulogy to the veterans. And then I get to say a prayer and bestow god’s blessing upon the family.”
He says it’s an important duty he must fulfill, because Veterans weren’t always welcome after serving our country.
“The only people that wanted to see us, when we got home from Vietnam was our family members. A lot of them were spit on, called baby killers. Because we were serving our country. Doing what our country asked of us.”
Which is why Minton says he wants people to know how important veterans are, this Fourth of July weekend.
“There are still people out there who are proud of that flag, proud of our country, and proud of those that served.”
He says, a proper ceremony is very important for the veterans who have passed, and the friends and family members who loved them.
“It gives them closure. It makes them feel that their loved one was appreciated. That their service to this country has not gone by the waste side.”
The five veterans who were honored during the ceremony will have commemorative bricks at the memorial as they were all local citizens around the Christopher Illinois area.
