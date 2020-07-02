What you need to know July 2

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, July 2.
Drivers beware. Patchy to dense fog could impact your morning commute.
In portions of southeast Missouri, there is a slight chance for an isolated morning shower.
Much of the afternoon will be cloudy, muggy and warm with highs in the upper 80s. Feel-like temps will be in the mid-to-upper 90s.
An isolated shower or storm is possible later in the afternoon.
Daily chances of pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon hours stick around through the weekend and next week.
High temps will be in the low 90s with sticky conditions.
- Record-breaking coronavirus cases have triggered rollbacks on re-openings in nearly 40 states.
- To prevent the spread of the virus, the Perry County Health Department in Missouri is calling for all large group gatherings to be postponed or even cancelled.
- The Trump administration is promising one of the largest fireworks displays in recent memory in Washington on July Fourth and face masks will be given away to those who want them, but no will be required to wear them.
- Southern Illinois University announced in-person classes will resume for the 2020 Fall semester with COVID-19 modifications.
- Los Angeles leaders have voted to slash the Police Department budget by $150 million.
- The Mississippi state flag was officially retired after 126 years on Wednesday afternoon.
- More remains were found Wednesday in the search for missing Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, who disappeared more than two months ago.
- A Facebook video posted over the weekend shows the woman getting kicked after she swatted a wild horse with a plastic shovel
- More companies are joining the list of advertisers fleeing Facebook as the boycott against the social media giant grows.
- A New York public service announcement to get people to wear masks during the pandemic stars a character who looks like Jason from ‘Friday the 13th.’
