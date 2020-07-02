VIDEO: Officer helps piggy home

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police officers respond to all kinds of emergencies. From crime, crashes to missing persons. Some situations are more intense than others.
For one Paducah Police officer, a call this week was full of grunts and squeals.
In a video posted on the department’s Facebook page, Officer Jim Robbins is trying to assist what appears to be a large pot belly pig.
You can hear Officer Robbins ask gently ask the piggy, “Are you O.K?” and “Do you want to go home?”
In what sounds like a reply to the questions, the pig grunts its answers.
We can only guess the pig said “yes” and “in just a minute.”
The pig seemed to be very interested in eating the grass in a residents front yard.
Officer Robbins then walked near the pig and asked, “Want me to walk you back to your house?”
The pig showed some interest in this suggestion. It grunted, squealed and started to follow Robbins, tail wagging and all.
It sounds like the answer was “yes.”
Paducah Police said Robbins helped the piggy go all the way home.
