Two Paducah teens charged with arson

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Ti’rell D. Beavers, 19 and Javon A. Wiley, 18, have been charged with first-degree arson and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Paducah police and firefighters were called just before midnight Saturday June 27 to a car fire in front of 1118 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Officer Dylan Cook reported when he arrived, a black Dodge Charger was engulfed in flames.
Four people had been in the car at the time it caught fire.
One of the occupants said they were driving east on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when another car drove past and a passenger threw a lit firework into the Charger, causing fireworks inside the Charger to catch fire.
Det. Eric Taylor began an investigation and determined that Beavers and Wiley were responsible for throwing the lit fireworks into the Charger.
He obtained warrants charging both with first-degree arson and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Beavers was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail after his arrest this afternoon.
Anyone with information about Wiley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550
