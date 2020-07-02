Two Paducah Teens arrested for robbery

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Cincere Demond Bailey, 18, and a 17 year old have been charged in connection with a robbery last month.
The victim told police he received a message via social media from the 17 year-old, asking him for a ride home.
He said he met the teen in the area of South 22nd Street and the teen got into his car, pointed a gun at his head and demanded money.
The victim said Cincere Bailey stood at the back of the car “keeping watch.”
The victim said he gave the teen his wallet and a small amount of marijuana.
Bailey was arrested at 12:30 p.m. July 2 at Oregon Street and Charleston Avenue on a warrant charging him with first-degree robbery (complicity).
He was in possession of marijuana and a marijuana grinder at the time of his arrest and was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The juvenile was taken into custody when he turned himself in today at the police department.
