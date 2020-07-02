Three Rivers College offering new Agriculture programs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Students enrolled at Three Rivers College will get an enhanced learning in the field of agriculture. This fall the college is offering in-depth learning in both beef cattle grazing and hemp cultivation.
Agriculture Department Chair Melissa Davis is excited about a new intensive grazing program at Three Rivers College. “Really we just want to be a model farm. Where farmers in the community can see what we’re doing,” she said. “We are expanding our agricultural program to include beef cattle production. Not only from the standpoint of animal science but also from a business standpoint.”
She said the new program will be beneficial for all agricultural students.
“Any agricultural student can learn from what we have in Fairdealing at our Fairdealing farm. With the cattle, the beef cattle production that we are setting up.”
In addition to the Cattle program, this fall, students can also learn about hemp cultivation.
“We’re just planting a small crop of hemp. It’s a very new crop to southeast Missouri. This year they can actually grow it themselves. We’re just going to grow a duel purpose variety and one that can be used for rope and paper and also CBD products. So it’s kind of a multi use hemp.”
Davis also said the college has a variety of students enrolled with a focus on various aspects of agriculture including plant and soil science, animal science and row cropping.
“We really are going to be able to offer quite a few different avenues for students to learn from.”
Schedule enrollment is currently open at Three Rivers College and classes are slated to start in person August 17.
