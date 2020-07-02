Staying hot and humid, with isolated rain chances

It was a much drier day across the Heartland, thankfully. We are expecting a pretty quiet evening and overnight too. It will be warm with lows only dropping into the lower to mid 70s for much of the Heartland. Friday will bring more hot and humid weather, with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms too. Right now it appears the best chance for storms will be in southeast Missouri, although an isolated storm could pop up anywhere. With that said, we are not expecting widespread heavy rainfall. The weekend will be even drier and a little hotter. Many areas will hit the lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Take it easy and make sure to drink plenty of water.