St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Schools to close campuses to students, families

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Beginning Monday, July 6, all St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School campuses will be closed to students and families.
According to school leaders, the closure is to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in the Perryville, Missouri community.
In the past few days the Perry County Health Department has reported an increase in new virus cases. They are strongly discouraging large social gatherings of any kind and strongly encouraging only spending time within your household family unit.
For the next two weeks, all buildings on St. Vincent school campuses will be closed to students. This includes all sports and band gatherings, practices, weightlifting, camps and off campus sport gatherings.
During the closure, staff will continue to sanitize and disinfect buildings.
The closure is expected to last through Sunday, July 19, but school leaders state they will continue to monitor the number of cases and to follow guidance from the health department.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.