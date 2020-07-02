Southern Seven reports 25 newly recovered COVID-19 cases in the region

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting 25 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the region.
There are 222 residents from the region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
There are 4 new cases of COVID-19, all from Union County.
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 324 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
On June 18, S7HD reported the death of a male in his 70′s from Union County. After further investigation by IDPH it was determined that COVID-19 was not a factor in the death, as it occurred more than 30 days from onset/lab date. As a result, there have been a total of 18 deaths, not 19, as previously reported by S7HD in the region since the start of the pandemic.
