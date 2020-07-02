Perryville recognizes hometown heroes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Perryville is showcasing active duty members.
“I think its uplifting, I think its proudful,” Christy Presnell said, who has two grandchildren in the military. “To me it was a very exciting way to kind of let our young people who are not at home here in Perryville to know that we’re thinking of them and our hearts are with them.”
She said a lot of her family serves in the military.
“We’re kind of a military family, we’ve had a lot of people through the years and generations through the military,” Presnell said.
32 pictures of active duty soldiers are hung all around the downtown square.
Chamber of Commerce Director, Jackie Wengert, said she’s been organizing this since the end of last year.
“We just want to thank everybody for their participation in this and their help and the city of Perryville and all the workers for putting them up, it’s just been a great thing for our city,” Wengert said.
Chamber President, Alex Lueders , encourages people to visit the Veteran’s memorial wall as well.
“It is beautiful, it is a serene place to go if you just need to get away from it all, it’s perfect, everybody has to see it at least once,” Lueders said.
Jackie Wengert also said she’s thankful the city was able to pull this off because she wants to recognize Perryville’s hometown heroes in any way she can, especially since Mayfest is cancelled this year.
The city may put up more banners in the fall.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.