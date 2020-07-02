Perryville community events canceled due to COVID-19

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perryville Mayfest and 2020 Annual Seminary Picnic, both held in Perryville, have been canceled due the surge in COVID-19 cases in Perry County, Missouri.
Mayfest is traditionally held every Mother’s Day weekend in downtown Perryville, but this year’s event was postponed until July 11 due to the pandemic.
According to a Facebook post, the Chamber of Commerce said the city approved of holding the event on June 16, but with the current circumstances the chamber believes it is in the best interest in waiting until next year to hold Mayfest.
According to the Perry County Health Department there has been a surge in new COVID-19 cases. They are asking the public to take personal responsibility and avoid large crowds and events, wear masks when within 6 feet of others and stay home if they are sick or are awaiting test results.
The recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Perry County is the reason organizers have canceled the 2020 Annual Seminary Picnic.
A few weeks ago the picnic committee proposed to hold a shortened version of the event, but in light of the current situation have opted to work on holding a successful 2021 edition of the picnic.
