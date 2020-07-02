Paducah Parks & Recreation Department to reopen playgrounds

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department will reopen playgrounds in Paducah’s parks on Friday, July 3.
Fitness equipment area at the Pat & Jim Brockenborough Rotary Health Park will also reopen.
The playgrounds closed to the public in the middle of March due to COVID-19.
Each playground will have posted rules and recommendations including information about the maximum capacity of the playground area.
Assistant Parks & Recreation Director Amie Clark said, “Please comply with the posted rules at each playground. Based on the square footage of a playground and using State social distancing guidelines, we have calculated the maximum capacity of people who should be on the playground surface. This maximum capacity number includes the children playing and the supervising adults. For example, the large Boundless playground at Noble Park has a maximum capacity of 129 people while the much smaller playground at Keiler Park on Broadway has a maximum capacity of 37 people.”
The playgrounds will be open daily from 10 a.m. until sunset.
City crews will be disinfecting the playgrounds, weather permitting, during the early morning hours.
The Parks & Recreation Department also recommends the wearing of face coverings for people at least two years of age, practicing social distancing of at least six feet, and washing and sanitizing hands frequently.
“If you or anyone in your family is feeling sick or has COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home. I also encourage families to discuss with children how to play safely so that they can interact with other children while maintaining social distancing,” Clark added.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.