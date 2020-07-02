Paducah Parks & Recreation Department to reopen playgrounds

Assistant Parks & Recreation Director Amie Clark said, “Please comply with the posted rules at each playground. Based on the square footage of a playground and using State social distancing guidelines, we have calculated the maximum capacity of people who should be on the playground surface. This maximum capacity number includes the children playing and the supervising adults. For example, the large Boundless playground at Noble Park has a maximum capacity of 129 people while the much smaller playground at Keiler Park on Broadway has a maximum capacity of 37 people.”